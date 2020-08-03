JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari Approves New Scheme to Make India Aatmanirbhar In Agarbatti Production
Business Standard

Global Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 78.91% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net Loss of Global Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.91% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.70% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.476.97 -79 3.078.95 -66 OPM %-192.52-36.44 --60.59-9.94 - PBDT-1.40-2.21 37 -1.89-0.50 -278 PBT-1.42-2.24 37 -1.99-0.60 -232 NP-1.36-2.22 39 -2.21-0.58 -281

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 09:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU