Edelweiss Financial Services receives revision in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that Brickwork Ratings (BWR) has assigned credit rating of 'BWR AA-'/ Stable for the proposed issuance of long term Non-Convertible Debentures ( NCDs) and 'BWR PP-MLD AA-'/ Stable for the long term Principal Protected Market-Linked Debentures of the Company.

Further, Brickwork has reaffirmed the credit rating 'BWR AA-'/ Stable and 'BWR PP-MLD AA-'/ Stable for the existing long term NCDs and the Principal Protected MarketLinked Debentures of the Company, respectively.

The credit rating of the short term Principal Protected Market-Linked Debentures has been withdrawn.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)