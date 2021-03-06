Edelweiss Financial Services receives revision in credit ratings from Brickwork Ratings

-
Edelweiss Financial Services announced that Brickwork Ratings (BWR) has assigned credit rating of 'BWR AA-'/ Stable for the proposed issuance of long term Non-Convertible Debentures ( NCDs) and 'BWR PP-MLD AA-'/ Stable for the long term Principal Protected Market-Linked Debentures of the Company.
Further, Brickwork has reaffirmed the credit rating 'BWR AA-'/ Stable and 'BWR PP-MLD AA-'/ Stable for the existing long term NCDs and the Principal Protected MarketLinked Debentures of the Company, respectively.
The credit rating of the short term Principal Protected Market-Linked Debentures has been withdrawn.
