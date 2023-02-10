Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 520.58 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 98.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 520.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 596.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.520.58596.658.0012.3831.6170.630.7048.760.5836.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)