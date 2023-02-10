Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 324.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 112.27 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 324.36% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 112.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.112.27109.3515.627.4713.415.009.531.286.621.56

