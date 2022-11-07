Volumes jump at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 13.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares

Bank of Baroda, JM Financial Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 November 2022.

Bank of Baroda registered volume of 69.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.78% to Rs.155.80. Volumes stood at 15.67 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59570 shares. The stock rose 7.80% to Rs.75.30. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 80721 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22159 shares. The stock increased 9.07% to Rs.4,145.95. Volumes stood at 4525 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33345 shares. The stock increased 2.69% to Rs.97.30. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

