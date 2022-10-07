RattanIndia Ent spurts on proposing to acquire Revolt Motors

RattanIndia Enterprises soared 10.04% to Rs 54.80 after the company said that it will acquiring 100% shareholding in the electric motorcycles market leader Revolt Motors.

The company had earlier acquired 33.84% shareholding in Revolt with an option to further increase the shareholding.

Revolt Motors is the highest selling electric motorcycles in the country and it has clocked in more than 100 million kms on Indian road till date. Revolt Motors is state of the art, next gen AI-enabled electric motorcycle which captures millions of data points per second to deliver great driving experience to the riders.

The company said that, Government of India has given faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India II (FAME II) scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to provide upfront subsidies to EV manufacturers. Several state governments also have policies and incentives to hasten EV adoption in their states.

The company said that with an aim to create a future of AI enabled next-gen green mobility, Revolt bikes run on 3.24 kilowatthour lithium ion batteries with 0% fuel residue. The Revolt EVs are eco-friendly, green & clean and these lithium-ion batteries not only reduce emissions, but also enable a performance with top speeds of 85 km/hr. The batteries with a single charge of 4 hours have a range of 150 Kms.

Anjali Rattan, business chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises said, Revolt is currently by far the best EV bike in the world. It is truly world class in all aspects, its technology, cost, build quality and performance. With this acquisition of 100% shareholding in Revolt Motors we are doubling down on our belief that EV revolution in the country is coming in faster than we anticipate. I do not have any doubt that what is good for environment and the country makes for a great business. Indian's are very keen customers when they see value. We are ready for next growth phase for Revolt Motors.

Rahul Sharma, MD of Revolt said, It is proud moment for me as we pass on the baton for next phase of Revolt's growth trajectory. I am very proud of what we have created with Revolt. Revolters love their Revolts and there is a huge demand for our bikes. I am sure the Revolt revolution has just begun.

RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of Rattanindia Group for its new age growth businesses. The company has forayed into electric mobility space through Revolt Motors to democratize clean commute using next-gen mobility solutions. The company is completely focused on providing world class electric mobility products which are affordable and accessible to every Indian.

On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises reported a net loss of Rs 216.04 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales jumped to Rs 689.47 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 1 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.

