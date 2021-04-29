Volumes jump at SIS Ltd counter

SIS Ltd saw volume of 21.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares

KSB Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 April 2021.

SIS Ltd saw volume of 21.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.21% to Rs.360.70. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 3.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29522 shares. The stock increased 2.58% to Rs.897.65. Volumes stood at 41967 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd saw volume of 92.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.07% to Rs.82.35. Volumes stood at 6.65 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd saw volume of 16.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.04% to Rs.161.00. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21974 shares. The stock rose 3.57% to Rs.3,581.20. Volumes stood at 30801 shares in the last session.

