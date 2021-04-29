Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Megasoft Ltd, Lovable Lingerie Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2021.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd crashed 8.08% to Rs 11762.05 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1082 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd tumbled 7.43% to Rs 13.34. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9452 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd slipped 6.92% to Rs 157.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6707 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd fell 6.78% to Rs 155.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 559 shares in the past one month.

