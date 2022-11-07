Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit declines 12.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 30.97 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills declined 12.75% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 30.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.9729.073.844.301.191.270.870.950.891.02

