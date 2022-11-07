Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 348.44% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 254.46% to Rs 7.16 croreNet profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 348.44% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 254.46% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.162.02 254 OPM %55.03-0.50 -PBDT3.670.30 1123 PBT3.620.30 1107 NP2.870.64 348
