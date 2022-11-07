Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 348.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 254.46% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 348.44% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 254.46% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.162.0255.03-0.503.670.303.620.302.870.64

