Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.87% to Rs 148.12 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 11.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 148.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.148.12113.1816.3718.1517.8716.6813.9914.359.8711.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)