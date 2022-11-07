JUST IN
Indian Overseas Bank standalone net profit rises 33.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.89% to Rs 4717.61 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 33.19% to Rs 501.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 376.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 10.89% to Rs 4717.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4254.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4717.614254.49 11 OPM %45.2650.96 -PBDT505.95382.96 32 PBT505.95382.96 32 NP501.34376.41 33

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:04 IST

