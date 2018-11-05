Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 17.28 croreNet profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 3.36% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales17.2815.89 9 OPM %11.579.38 -PBDT2.001.50 33 PBT1.231.19 3 NP1.231.19 3
