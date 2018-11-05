Minda Industries standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 539.18 croreNet profit of Minda Industries rose 7.94% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 42.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 539.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 477.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales539.18477.67 13 OPM %10.7010.42 -PBDT71.5366.99 7 PBT58.1053.89 8 NP45.9442.56 8
