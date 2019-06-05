Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 161.97% to Rs 3.72 croreNet Loss of Raja Bahadur International reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 161.97% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.721.42 162 9.4610.31 -8 OPM %-3.2346.48 --51.16-55.38 - PBDT-3.00-1.38 -117 -14.03-13.43 -4 PBT-3.24-1.51 -115 -14.76-13.93 -6 NP-3.30-1.34 -146 -14.72-13.72 -7
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
