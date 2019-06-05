Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 78.17% to Rs 0.74 croreNet loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 78.17% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.76% to Rs 33.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 48.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.743.39 -78 48.5248.47 0 OPM %-10.8164.60 -93.3491.79 - PBDT-6.432.19 PL 26.4444.49 -41 PBT-6.542.06 PL 25.9843.95 -41 NP-0.130.80 PL 33.3941.10 -19
