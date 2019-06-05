Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 19.19 crore

Net Loss of Starlite Components reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.27% to Rs 62.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

19.1926.3662.1476.97-5.47-7.172.982.59-1.02-1.961.742.14-1.19-2.141.061.51-1.21-2.641.001.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)