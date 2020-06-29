Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 78.87% to Rs 3.59 croreNet Loss of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.87% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.00% to Rs 41.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.5916.99 -79 41.4276.70 -46 OPM %-15.320.88 --3.452.91 - PBDT-0.92-0.34 -171 -2.900.20 PL PBT-0.94-0.36 -161 -2.990.10 PL NP-0.94-0.41 -129 -2.990.05 PL
