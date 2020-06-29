Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the March 2020 quarter
SW Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 56.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Arman Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.40% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Euro Asia Exports declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.40% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.62% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.023.35 -99 0.814.18 -81 OPM %-1100.003.88 --39.510.24 - PBDT0.090.13 -31 -0.010.02 PL PBT0.090.13 -31 -0.010.02 PL NP0.090.12 -25 -0.010.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU