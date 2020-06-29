JUST IN
Business Standard

Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 99.40% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Euro Asia Exports declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.40% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.62% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.023.35 -99 0.814.18 -81 OPM %-1100.003.88 --39.510.24 - PBDT0.090.13 -31 -0.010.02 PL PBT0.090.13 -31 -0.010.02 PL NP0.090.12 -25 -0.010.01 PL

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:46 IST

