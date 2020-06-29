Centron Industrial Alliance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Centron Industrial Alliance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Cabinet approves waiver 20-aircraft rule for Alliance Air's India-Sri Lanka ops
Alliance Air to recommence flight services from May 25, operate 57 daily services
Alliance Air to operate 40-min flight for special children on Wed
Reliance Industrial Infra corrects after Q4 results
-
Sales decline 86.92% to Rs 0.51 croreCentron Industrial Alliance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.92% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.80% to Rs 24.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.513.90 -87 24.159.26 161 OPM %5.880.77 -0.541.30 - PBDT0.030.03 0 0.130.12 8 PBT0.030.03 0 0.130.12 8 NP00.01 -100 0.100.10 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU