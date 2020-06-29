Jindal Drilling & Industries standalone net profit rises 92.30% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 79.78% to Rs 90.34 croreNet profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 92.30% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 79.78% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 26.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 216.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales90.3450.25 80 216.20207.39 4 OPM %19.56-17.11 -17.623.81 - PBDT27.985.02 457 59.1749.27 20 PBT19.832.89 586 33.4140.33 -17 NP14.737.66 92 26.2134.11 -23
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
