Jindal Drilling & Industries standalone net profit rises 92.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 79.78% to Rs 90.34 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 92.30% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 79.78% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.16% to Rs 26.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 216.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 207.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

90.3450.25216.20207.3919.56-17.1117.623.8127.985.0259.1749.2719.832.8933.4140.3314.737.6626.2134.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)