Rajdarshan Industries standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.47 -2 1.611.67 -4 OPM %41.3031.91 -26.7119.16 - PBDT0.350.21 67 0.860.94 -9 PBT0.340.20 70 0.800.82 -2 NP0.240.22 9 0.580.70 -17

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:43 IST

