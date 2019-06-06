Rajdarshan Industries standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.460.471.611.6741.3031.9126.7119.160.350.210.860.940.340.200.800.820.240.220.580.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)