Rajdarshan Industries standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.60% in the March 2019 quarter
Sumeet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 66.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter
BMW Industries standalone net profit declines 22.65% in the March 2019 quarter
Eveready Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Source Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.14% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.47 -2 1.611.67 -4 OPM %41.3031.91 -26.7119.16 - PBDT0.350.21 67 0.860.94 -9 PBT0.340.20 70 0.800.82 -2 NP0.240.22 9 0.580.70 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU