Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 89.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Manipal Finance Corporation declined 89.06% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.15% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.05 -100 00.05 -100 OPM %0660.00 -01980.00 - PBDT-0.250.07 PL 0.500.96 -48 PBT-0.270.05 PL 0.430.89 -52 NP0.070.64 -89 0.841.62 -48
