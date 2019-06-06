Modern India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 17.33 croreNet Loss of Modern India reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 76.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.3313.74 26 76.4672.23 6 OPM %-21.12-26.42 --15.20-15.22 - PBDT0.46-3.37 LP -5.27-4.37 -21 PBT-0.45-4.06 89 -8.46-7.17 -18 NP-0.16-2.85 94 -5.43-4.70 -16
