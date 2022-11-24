Rajesh Exports Ltd Slips 0.75%

Rajesh Exports Ltd has added 9.32% over last one month compared to 1.64% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.52% rise in the SENSEX

Rajesh Exports Ltd fell 0.75% today to trade at Rs 712.75. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.04% to quote at 40989.5. The index is down 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd decreased 0.6% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.06 % over last one year compared to the 5.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Rajesh Exports Ltd has added 9.32% over last one month compared to 1.64% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 664 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13983 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 994.5 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 516.05 on 13 Jun 2022.

