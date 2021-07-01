Volumes spurt at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 12.49 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 20.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59663 shares

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2021.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 12.49 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 20.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59663 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.869.65. Volumes stood at 66895 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd registered volume of 48313 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11833 shares. The stock rose 0.62% to Rs.1,905.00. Volumes stood at 39322 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 12179 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5312 shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.842.85. Volumes stood at 3655 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 24975 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11676 shares. The stock rose 1.86% to Rs.412.50. Volumes stood at 17801 shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.21% to Rs.166.75. Volumes stood at 8.45 lakh shares in the last session.

