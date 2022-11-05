Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 30.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.08% to Rs 33.63 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 30.75% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 33.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.33.6336.9910.6714.143.965.513.104.642.323.35

