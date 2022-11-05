Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 30.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.08% to Rs 33.63 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 30.75% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 33.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.6336.99 -9 OPM %10.6714.14 -PBDT3.965.51 -28 PBT3.104.64 -33 NP2.323.35 -31
