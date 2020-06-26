Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 94.96% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.87% to Rs 25.91 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 94.96% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.87% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.37% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.61% to Rs 93.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25.9137.48 -31 93.55122.46 -24 OPM %5.218.72 -7.8511.61 - PBDT0.782.91 -73 5.3913.01 -59 PBT-0.151.97 PL 1.619.26 -83 NP0.142.78 -95 1.477.89 -81
