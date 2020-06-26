Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 94.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.87% to Rs 25.91 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 94.96% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.87% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.37% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.61% to Rs 93.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

25.9137.4893.55122.465.218.727.8511.610.782.915.3913.01-0.151.971.619.260.142.781.477.89

