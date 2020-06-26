Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 162.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 162.96% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.78% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 240.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

61.5263.06240.41269.7020.569.8214.2816.4911.805.4130.9640.469.873.5823.3933.457.102.7019.9323.95

