Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 162.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 162.96% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.78% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 240.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales61.5263.06 -2 240.41269.70 -11 OPM %20.569.82 -14.2816.49 - PBDT11.805.41 118 30.9640.46 -23 PBT9.873.58 176 23.3933.45 -30 NP7.102.70 163 19.9323.95 -17

