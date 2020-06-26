Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 28.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 28.43% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.08% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 47.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.5010.2047.1740.7219.1424.9019.7423.621.422.166.297.500.180.951.443.480.731.020.882.52

