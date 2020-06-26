Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 28.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 10.50 croreNet profit of Arex Industries declined 28.43% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.08% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 47.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.5010.20 3 47.1740.72 16 OPM %19.1424.90 -19.7423.62 - PBDT1.422.16 -34 6.297.50 -16 PBT0.180.95 -81 1.443.48 -59 NP0.731.02 -28 0.882.52 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU