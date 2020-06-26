JUST IN
Goldstone Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.34% to Rs 14.00 crore

Net profit of Goldstone Technologies reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 42.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.0011.17 25 42.7641.55 3 OPM %3.36-4.03 -1.591.37 - PBDT0.43-0.33 LP 0.400.51 -22 PBT0.37-0.43 LP 0.070.14 -50 NP0.18-1.35 LP -0.13-0.88 85

