Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jiya Eco-Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
"Koyi-Taro" by Anupma and Devika introduces beautiful range of eco friendly face masks for adults and kids
2nd tranche of eco package highlights
Centre declares National Chambal Sanctuary in MP as eco-sensitive zone
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Real Eco-Energy reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.15 -100 02.97 -100 OPM %0-73.33 -018.52 - PBDT-0.03-0.11 73 -0.130.55 PL PBT-0.23-0.66 65 -0.93-1.65 44 NP-0.50-0.44 -14 -2.00-1.52 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU