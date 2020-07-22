Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 196.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 132.12 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 196.10% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.132.12130.9711.785.9117.708.8611.914.049.123.08

