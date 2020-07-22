JUST IN
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 196.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 132.12 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 196.10% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales132.12130.97 1 OPM %11.785.91 -PBDT17.708.86 100 PBT11.914.04 195 NP9.123.08 196

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 12:40 IST

