Rajsanket Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 423.42% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net Loss of Rajsanket Realty reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 423.42% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.32% to Rs 32.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.622.22 423 32.32102.03 -68 OPM %51.89-18.92 -63.4611.92 - PBDT-2.79-12.36 77 -10.88-6.01 -81 PBT-2.81-12.38 77 -10.97-6.10 -80 NP-3.41-8.10 58 -9.30-4.85 -92

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:59 IST

