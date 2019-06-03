Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 18.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 157.31 crore

Net profit of declined 18.61% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 157.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.34% to Rs 14.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 594.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 514.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

