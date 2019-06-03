Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 18.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 8.44% in the December 2018 quarter
OnMobile Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 157.31 croreNet profit of Donear Industries declined 18.61% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 157.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.34% to Rs 14.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 594.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 514.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales157.31136.83 15 594.23514.08 16 OPM %8.988.89 -9.549.94 - PBDT7.106.32 12 32.0831.53 2 PBT4.633.65 27 22.5219.77 14 NP2.232.74 -19 14.1813.21 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU