Eicher Motors Ltd up for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 19077.2, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% slide in NIFTY and a 1% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19077.2, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 10984.5. The Sensex is at 37299.46, up 0.75%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 8.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7137.3, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95702 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19142.6, up 1.45% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 11.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% slide in NIFTY and a 1% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)