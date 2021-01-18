Rallis India Q3 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Rallis India's net profit rose 19.95% to Rs 45.64 crore on a 6.91% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 570.47 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The company earned an exceptional income of Rs 6.12 crore during the quarter comprising profits on sale of flats.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 62.05 crore, up by 28.47% as against Rs 48.30 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense during the third quarter increased by 58.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16.41 crore.
Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of Tata Group. It is one of India's leading agro sciences companies.
The scrip shed 0.21% to Rs 290.65. In the past one year, the stock has gained 31.80% while the benchmark Sensex has added 16.15% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU