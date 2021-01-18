Rallis India Q3 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Rallis India's net profit rose 19.95% to Rs 45.64 crore on a 6.91% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 570.47 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The company earned an exceptional income of Rs 6.12 crore during the quarter comprising profits on sale of flats.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 62.05 crore, up by 28.47% as against Rs 48.30 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense during the third quarter increased by 58.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16.41 crore.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of Tata Group. It is one of India's leading agro sciences companies.

The scrip shed 0.21% to Rs 290.65. In the past one year, the stock has gained 31.80% while the benchmark Sensex has added 16.15% during the same period.

