Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 34.36 points or 0.85% at 4073.53 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.06%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.14%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.59%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.35%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.85%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.8%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.44%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.39 or 0.15% at 58253.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.9 points or 0.12% at 17394.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.74 points or 0.12% at 28608.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.69 points or 0.27% at 8844.57.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)