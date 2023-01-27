Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 303.57 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 97.75% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 303.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 337.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.303.57337.083.1715.199.7052.841.6044.070.8437.39

