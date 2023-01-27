Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 43.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.39% to Rs 26.96 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 43.08% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.39% to Rs 26.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.9627.6218.4016.046.294.595.844.134.553.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)