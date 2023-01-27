Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 540.73 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Life Sciences rose 1.23% to Rs 104.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 540.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 522.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.540.73522.5026.9027.96151.90149.54141.14139.80104.99103.71

