Eyantra Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of Eyantra Ventures reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs -0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.32-0.02 LP OPM %17.42150.00 -PBDT0.23-0.03 LP PBT0.23-0.03 LP NP0.23-0.03 LP
