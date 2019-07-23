Ramco Systems partners with Saudi Arabia's biggest fast food brand Herfy

Ramco Systems announced that Saudi Arabia's biggest and most successful fast food brand, Herfy Food Services Co., has chosen Ramco's Global Payroll & HR solution to manage operations of its 6000+ employees spread across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ramco will implement its award-winning Ramco Global Payroll & HR solution, bundled with mobile and chat enabled self-service capabilities and unique built in regional features to simplify and automate payroll processing at Herfy.

The solution will also integrate with Herfy's existing ERP solution to offer error free payroll computation.

