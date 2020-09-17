L&T Construction bags order from Northern Coalfields

Metallurgical and Material Handling Business of L&T Construction has secured an order from Northern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India (CIL), for a coal processing and load out package to be installed at the Dudhichua Mines located in Uttar Pradesh.

CIL envisions production to touch 1 Billion Tonne (Bt) by 2023-24 to meet the country's demand for coal.

The scope of work involves EPC for a double stream coal sizing Et transportation system covering semi mobile sizing system, high capacity specialty conveyors, and an automated loading system.

The business has also secured new and add-on orders from its existing customers.

