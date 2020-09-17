Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE

The long-term credit facilities of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) have been reaffirmed at 'CARE A-' rating with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings. The shortterm credit facilities of the Company have also been reaffirmed at 'CARE A2+' rating.

JSHL's rating was retained in light of the Company maintaining an accomplished track record in financial and operational domains. Additionally, JSHL's strength to serve diversified end-user industries, with an emphasis on value-added products, has proved to be favourable in the rating analysis of the Company. A healthy per-tonne operating profit, coupled with debt reduction and improved cashflow, weighed positively for the Company on the rating scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)