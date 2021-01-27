Ramco Systems to implement ERP Software at DLF

-
Ramco Systems announced that it will implement Ramco ERP Software at DLF to digitally transform DLF's business operations end to end.
Ramco Systems will implement its next-gen intelligent ERP with real estate specific modules including Finance, Procurement, Property Development & Sales, Leasing & Utility billing, Asset Management and Project Management. In addition to automating and integrating all construction, marketing, sales and rental operations, the project aims to redesign processes using the latest digital technologies. The solution will provide DLF management with real time information and control from anywhere and anytime, right from mobile.
The transformation program will aim at greatly enhancing the customer journey with an end-to-end digital experience.
Pro-active alerts on mobile and friendly chat bots would automate routine customer interactions. Every aspect of the operations of DLF are being reviewed and a new process using Digital technologies will be implemented. Beyond harmonizing and standardizing data on a unified platform, Ramco's enterprise platform will focus on optimizing business processes and operations thus improving productivity.
