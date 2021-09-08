MAS Financial rises on partnering BoI for MSME loans

-
ALSO READ
Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Raises Threshold Turnover And Borrowing Limits In Definition Of Small And Medium Companies
Government Working On Schemes To Benefit MSMEs In Service Sector
Government Simplifies Registration Process for MSMEs
MSMEs Need To Integrate With Global Value Chain: Union Minister
Nucleus Software Exports releases latest edition of FinnOne Neo
-
MAS Financial Services rose 1.07% to Rs 767.95 after the company entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Bank of India (BoI) for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
The co-lending partnership will help MAS Financial Services to broaden its client base and expand the credit flow to the untapped markets using its footprint across pan India, ensuring last mile delivery of credit and extending credit where it is due. The business under this arrangement will scale up steadily and more enabling products will be introduced to serve the MSME segment which offers huge opportunity.
MAS Financial Services' consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 36.94 crore on a 7.4% decline in net sales to Rs 156.52 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
MAS Financial Services is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The company's business and financing products are primarily focused on middle and lower income customer segments spread across urban, semi urban and rural areas, and including formal and informal sector.
Meanwhile, shares of Bank of India (BoI) gained 1.04% to Rs 58.55 on BSE. BoI is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 90.34% stake in BoI as on 30 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU