Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Hikal Ltd and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2023.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd surged 7.85% to Rs 286.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54118 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 6.71% to Rs 268.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75108 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spiked 6.63% to Rs 304. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9621 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd gained 6.60% to Rs 302.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18609 shares in the past one month.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd spurt 6.26% to Rs 41.93. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)