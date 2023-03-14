JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin, Tata Chemicals, Divgi TorqTransfer, Surya Roshni to be watched
Business Standard

GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 840 cr via NCD issuance

Capital Market 

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure (GIL)), announced that it had on 13 March 2023 successfully raised funds through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 840 crore, on private placement basis.

The NCDs will be listed on BSE. The NCDs have been priced at an interest rate of 8.71% per annum payable quarterly for an initial period of 5 years and thereafter interest rate will be reset for next 5 years. The issue has been subscribed by eligible investors (QIBs, registered under SEBI).

The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilized for partial refinancing of ~ US$ 100 Million of the existing Foreign Currency Bonds of 2024, for which tendering has been completed, along with accrued interest and other tender offer / issue expenses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU