Ramkrishna Forgings receives upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA

Ramkrishna Forgings has received upgrade in credit rating for bank facilities aggregating Rs 1530.05 crore as under:

Term loan - ICRA A+; Stable Working capital limits - ICRA A+; Stable Fund based limits - ICRA A+; Stable/ ICRA A1 Non fund based limits - ICRA A1

