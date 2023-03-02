JUST IN
Ramkrishna Forgings receives upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA

Ramkrishna Forgings has received upgrade in credit rating for bank facilities aggregating Rs 1530.05 crore as under:

Term loan - ICRA A+; Stable Working capital limits - ICRA A+; Stable Fund based limits - ICRA A+; Stable/ ICRA A1 Non fund based limits - ICRA A1

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 13:52 IST

