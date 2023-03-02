Ramkrishna Forgings receives upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Ramkrishna Forgings has received upgrade in credit rating for bank facilities aggregating Rs 1530.05 crore as under:
Term loan - ICRA A+; Stable Working capital limits - ICRA A+; Stable Fund based limits - ICRA A+; Stable/ ICRA A1 Non fund based limits - ICRA A1
